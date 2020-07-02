WATCH LIVE: Osceola County leaders hold coronavirus news conference

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – County officials in Osceola County are expected to hold a news conference Thursday to address concerns fro the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported a record-breaking 10,109 new cases of COVID-19.

According to the FDOH, Osceola reported 185 additional cases since Wednesday. bringing the overall total of cases to 2,349.

In addition to the positive cases, the County has had 201 hospitalizations and 26 deaths.

The Osceola County School Board approved a plan to reopen schools on Aug. 10.

School officials said parents have three options to choose from to enroll their child in:

Face-to-face instruction at school with health and safety precautions in place

Digital learning with their assigned school with a traditional school day schedule

Virtual learning for students to allow learning during non-traditional school hours

The district’s website shows in-depth plans for each option.

