Police search for man seen in video robbing 81-year-old Air Force veteran

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are searching for a man who they say was caught on video robbing an elderly veteran.

Officials said the crime took place June 24 along Colonial Drive.

According to police, a man was seen on video robbing an elderly man, then knocking him to the ground.

Investigators posted a video to Twitter showing the crime.

WATCH: The suspect seen here on 06/24 at Colonial Dr. approaching an 81 year old Air Force Vet causing him to fall, is the same person who later that day grabbed a backpack from a semi-trailer and then snatched a wallet from another 80 year old male. Any info contact @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/FNKZgQc1wS — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) July 1, 2020

Investigators say the video shows a man, who appears to be in his 20s, approaching the 81-year-old Air Force veteran.

The man walks with the veteran and appears to pat the veteran’s pants, the video shows. As the man steals the veteran’s wallet, the veteran can be seen falling to the ground as the man runs away.

Officer said the man robbed an 80-year-old man minutes after the first robbery, officials said.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Crimeline by calling (800) 423-8477