83ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Police search for man seen in video robbing 81-year-old Air Force veteran

Robbery took place on Colonial Drive in Orlando

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Tags: Orange County, Crime, Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are searching for a man who they say was caught on video robbing an elderly veteran.

Officials said the crime took place June 24 along Colonial Drive.

According to police, a man was seen on video robbing an elderly man, then knocking him to the ground.

Investigators posted a video to Twitter showing the crime.

Investigators say the video shows a man, who appears to be in his 20s, approaching the 81-year-old Air Force veteran.

The man walks with the veteran and appears to pat the veteran’s pants, the video shows. As the man steals the veteran’s wallet, the veteran can be seen falling to the ground as the man runs away.

Officer said the man robbed an 80-year-old man minutes after the first robbery, officials said.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Crimeline by calling (800) 423-8477

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: