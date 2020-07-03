20-year-old faces manslaughter charge after injecting boyfriend with heroin, deputies say

COCOA, Fla. – A 20-year-old woman was arrested after she injected her boyfriend with heroin and didn’t call for help, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, Audrey Mann is charged with manslaughter after she admitted to investigators that she injected her boyfriend with what she reported as heroin.

According to a report, Mann said she fell asleep and woke up to her boyfriend, Jason Patrick King, unresponsive on the floor.

Instead of calling for emergency medical attention, Mann allegedly called a friend for help, officials said.

The friend told Mann that she needed to call 911, but Mann delayed the phone call in concern that she would not be able to regain custody of their son, officials added.

According to investigators, the son was previously removed after a prior overdose at the home in Cocoa.

Authorities said Mann waited until her friend arrived then put King inside a car and drove him to the nearest Fire Rescue station.

Once there, officials pronounced King dead, a report said.

King’s death was listed as accidental due to complications of amphetamine and methamphetamine toxicity.