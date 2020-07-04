Man backs into deputy’s patrol car during traffic stop, officials say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A deputy was involved in a crash when a man backed into his patrol car during a traffic stop, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred just after midnight on Saturday.

Officials said the deputy was on patrol at the intersection of I-95 and Matanzas Highway when Timothy Mccue’s silver Range Rover almost struck his vehicle head-on.

The deputy pursued the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop and found the 39-year-old man’s vehicle pulled over on the emergency shoulder of the I-95 entrance ramp, officials said.

The deputy parked his agency vehicle behind Mccue’s car and just as the deputy was about to get out of his vehicle, officials said Mccue suddenly put his car in reverse and crashed into the front of the deputy’s patrol vehicle, causing damage to both cars.

The deputy got out his vehicle and detained Mccue, who was then positively identified by his Florida driver’s license, officials said.

Deputies could smell a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from Mccue and observed that his eyes appeared glassy and blood shot, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

“The quickest way to the Green Roof Inn and lose your freedom on July Fourth weekend is to drive drunk and back into a patrol car,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a released statement. “I am thankful that neither Mccue or Deputy Gossett were seriously injured, as this could have had a tragic outcome. Our deputies are on patrol and ensuring our roads and waterways are safe for everyone to enjoy this weekend. If you drive drunk, you are going to go to jail.”

Officials said the deputy and Mccue were taken to a hospital to be evaluated for injuries and released after treatment.

McCue was arrested and taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, officials said. He was charged with driving under the influence.