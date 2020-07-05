Beachgoers in New Smyrna Beach follow mandate, bring face coverings

July 4th weekend was spent beachside for thousands who simply wanted to have a good time.

But also on the minds of many was safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic and rising numbers statewide.

That’s why Ed Jordan and his family joined many others Sunday and wore a face covering at New Smyrna Beach.

It’s currently required to wear face covering in the city, though it’s not being enforced by police and people might not face any penalties.

“I have four granddaughters,” Jordan said. “Please help me let them live a very long health life because they’re the ones who will be impacted by this sometime the future.”

This all happening as state health leaders released new stats on Sunday from the holiday weekend.

More than 10,000 new positive cases have been reported statewide each day over the past two days, with more than a dozen new deaths per day.

That’s in part why Volusia County officials are working to get results and make sure area businesses can reopen safely.

Beginning Monday, business owners can pick up free PPE or personal protective equipment.

It’s called Relaunch Volusia Campaign, in partnership with Volusia County and the chamber.

Each chamber in the alliance will distribute PPE kits at various locations the week of July 6 between the

hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Below are the locations.

Monday, July 6 - Port Orange. Port Orange South Daytona Chamber, 3431 S Ridgewood Ave

Tuesday, July 7 - Daytona Beach. Daytona Regional Chamber, 126 E. Orange Ave

Wednesday, July 8 - New Smyrna Beach. Southeast Volusia Chamber, 115 Canal St

Thursday, July 9 - Ormond Beach/Holly Hill. Ormond Performing Arts Center, 339 US-1, Ormond Beach; Deltona. The Center at Deltona, 1640 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd

Friday, July 10 - Deland. Wayne G. Sanborn Activity & Events Center, 815 S. Alabama Ave.