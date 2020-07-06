COVID-19: Volusia County giving businesses free PPE kits, here’s where to get one

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Cars lined up outside the Port Orange Chamber of Commerce on Monday morning as members and volunteers of the Volusia County Chamber Alliance distributed personal protection equipment to local businesses.

"Our patients are interested in it. They want to see us wearing it and they like to wear it," said Patty Strauss, owner of Daytona Beach Hand Clinic.

Strauss is one of the many store owners who are receiving up to two free PPE kits as long as they provide a business card. Strauss said she was excited to learn about the free supplies.

"It's a health concern. The virus doesn't care what your religion is, what your politics are," she said.

Alvis Hester owns Tomoka Law, PLLC and said he had some supplies but needed more to protect his staff and clients.

"What they're doing is very important. I was surprised and pleasantly surprised that this is available," he said. "With the demand being high right now, it definitely can be challenging," said Hester.

Debbie Connors, President of the Port Orange and South Daytona Chamber of Commerce said Volusia County allocated $1 million of its CARES Act recovery funds to buy 7,000 PPE kits. The kits include face masks, hand sanitizer, gloves and cleaning equipment. The county partnered with the local chambers on the Relaunch Volusia Campaign and will be distributing the kits over the next five days.

“As much as we can protect our faces, and wash our hands, stay clean and sanitized, that’s going to keep it safer for everyone, so that businesses can stay open. We want that to happen and we need to bring those numbers down, so we’re really hoping that this will help do that,” said Connors.

Here’s a list of the following distribution locations that will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

July 6 - Port Orange South Daytona Chamber, 3431 S. Ridgewood Ave., Port Orange

July 7 - Daytona Regional Chamber, 126 E. Orange Ave., Daytona Beach

July 8 -115 Canal St., New Smyrna Beach

July 9 -Ormond Performing Arts Center, 339 U.S. 1, The Center at Deltona, 1640 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.

July 10 -Wayne G. Sanborn Activity & Events Center, 815 S. Alabama Ave, DeLand

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.