Experts worry over bad tick season during coronavirus pandemic

CDC announces increase in Lyme disease

As warm weather sends people outdoors, some are encountering tenacious pests with no respect for social distance.
There’s yet another health concern for 2020.

The Lyme Disease Research Group reports a mild winter could make this year's tick season especially rough.

Medical experts say hikers and campers may “just explode into the outdoors, and there may not be the same thoughtful approach” to preventing exposure.

Experts say that's because many people who've been stuck inside due to the coronavirus may "let their guard down" once they're able to venture out into the outdoors.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an increase in tick-borne diseases like Lyme disease.

