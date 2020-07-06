Florida man shot during July Fourth fireworks competition, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital for treatment after he was shot during a July Fourth fireworks competition, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Officers responded to a home along Hudson Street Saturday night after receiving reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on his back in the driveway of the home with gunshot wounds to his chest and back, according to a report.

Officers noted on scene that fireworks were being shot off in the surrounding area and that the gunshot sound during the incident could have been masked by the sounds of fireworks going off.

The man told officers that someone “came from behind me.” At the time of the interview with the victim, officers believed the gunshot entry point was at the center of the man’s lower back, with an exit point of his right upper chest area, according to a report.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers spoke with a witness at the scene who told them they saw a large crowd in the area lighting fireworks. The witness said the group appeared to be having a fireworks competition and saw the victim standing among the group at the time of the shooting.

According to a report, the witness said they did not see the shooter, but rushed over to provide aid to the victim. The witness told officers the victim said they were “OK” and that he knew who did it, but did not provide a name.

The victim’s condition was not immediately available.