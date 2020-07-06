90ºF

Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run

Singer made announcement on Twitter

Kanye West says he's running for president this year.

The singer took to Twitter with his announcement on the Fourth of July.

West wrote that it’s time to “realize the promise of America.”

West says he wants to build the nation's future by trusting God and unifying a vision.

He had mentioned wanting to run for president during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

