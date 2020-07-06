Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run

Kanye West says he's running for president this year.
The singer took to Twitter with his announcement on the Fourth of July.
West wrote that it’s time to “realize the promise of America.”
West says he wants to build the nation's future by trusting God and unifying a vision.
He had mentioned wanting to run for president during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.
We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION— ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020