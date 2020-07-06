Port Orange declares July as ‘wear a face covering’ month

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Port Orange has issued a proclamation declaring July as “wear a face covering” month in an effort to get residents to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The proclamation issued Monday does not mandate the use of masks but instead encourages it.

“Our responsibility to protect the public health is serious and of great importance,” Port Orange Mayor Donald Burnette wrote in a news release. “We are at a critical point in the battle against this dreaded virus and we are asking for everyone’s help for the next 30 days so that we can beat this virus down for the benefit of all.”

With coronavirus cases on the rise, several cities and counties have issued mask requirements that dictate that anyone out in public wear a facial covering.

Rather than issuing a similar order, the city of Port Orange will focus on educating citizens and business owners about the efficacy of facial coverings.

