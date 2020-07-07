Cocoa Beach to debate mask mandate that would require face coverings indoors

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – On Tuesday night, Mayor Ben Malik will call for a vote from city commissioners about whether to require people to wear masks in all indoor places except their homes.

Some exceptions would include exercising, eating and personal health issues.

As its language stands now, the mandate is not expected to have Commissioner Ed Martinez’s vote.

"So I think the challenge that we're going to have as a commission tonight is finding that balance where we're taking care of our compromised, taking care of our elderly and also allowing people to express their liberties at the same time," Martinez said in an interview before the special meeting.

Roy Scafidi wants his customers wearing masks.

Scafidi owns Oceansports World Beach Store by Coconuts on the Beach, which voluntarily closed this week.

As long as his store stays open, though, Scafidi said he will even give customers masks if they don’t have their own.

"I think that you should protect yourself by wearing a mask at all times, as necessary," he said. "But still, go out and live your life. I mean, just wear a mask."

Martinez said if the mandate is put in place, there would not be enforcement and no one caught without a mask would face penalties.

That’s contrary to the fines Satellite Beach could now charge people for not wearing masks in grocery stores and gas stations. The Satellite Beach City Council passed that mandate Monday night.

The debate at Cocoa Beach City Hall starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

This story will be updated with details regarding the commission’s decision.