Flagler County offering more COVID-19 testing opportunities throughout July

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Given the demand, Flagler County is offering additional COVID-19 testing opportunities at four different locations throughout the month of July.

Appointments are not necessary at the drive-thru and walk-up sites and results should be available within 10 days.

The locations are:

Mondays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church (drive-thru), 915 North Central Ave., Flagler Beach

Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.: First United Methodist Church of Bunnell (drive-thru), 205 N. Pine St., Bunnell

Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Flagler Pharmacy (walk-up), 200 Moody Boulevard, Flagler Beach

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon: Church on the Rock (drive-thru), 2200 North State Street, Bunnell

Testing is limited to 60 people per event. Patients will receive free cotton face masks while supplies last.

In addition, the Flagler County Community testing at Daytona State College’s Flagler Campus will continue to operate. Appointements for that site can be made by calling 386-313-4200.