COVID-19: Here’s where you can get free face masks in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County health officials are giving out 119,000 surgical face masks beginning Thursday to help protect residents from COVID-19, according to a news release.

Residents may stop by these locations and pick up two masks per person during regular operating hours:

Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona

Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St., Ormond Beach

Hope Place Public Library, 1310 Wright St., Daytona Beach

Pierson Town Hall, 106 S. Center St., Pierson

DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave., DeLand

Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave., Daytona Beach

John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach

New Smyrna Beach Housing Authority, 600 Greenlawn St., New Smyrna Beach

Salvation Army, 1240 S. High St., DeLand

“Votran has received 100,000 face masks, which staff has already begun distributing to riders and residents,” county officials said in a news release. “These masks are available on buses and at Votran’s Transfer Plaza, 207 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., Daytona Beach; and the Votran administrative office, 950 Big Tree Road, South Daytona.”

According to officials, the mask giveaway is part of the Step Up Volusia program, a “countywide initiative to reinforce the continuing need for residents to practice hand-washing, physical distancing and the wearing of face coverings.”

