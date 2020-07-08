79ºF

Local News

COVID-19: Here’s where you can get free face masks in Volusia County

Health officials giving out 119,000 masks

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Tags: COVID-19, Coronavirus, Pandemic, Health, Volusia County
Members of Orange County Fire Rescue pack personal protective equipment (PPE) items including disposable face masks, reusable masks and hand sanitizer in bags to be handed out to small businesses, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Orange County hopes to supply up to 10,000 businesses with the items over the next several days. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County health officials are giving out 119,000 surgical face masks beginning Thursday to help protect residents from COVID-19, according to a news release.

Residents may stop by these locations and pick up two masks per person during regular operating hours:

  • Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona
  • Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St., Ormond Beach
  • Hope Place Public Library, 1310 Wright St., Daytona Beach
  • Pierson Town Hall, 106 S. Center St., Pierson
  • DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave., DeLand
  • Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave., Daytona Beach
  • John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach
  • New Smyrna Beach Housing Authority, 600 Greenlawn St., New Smyrna Beach
  • Salvation Army, 1240 S. High St., DeLand

“Votran has received 100,000 face masks, which staff has already begun distributing to riders and residents,” county officials said in a news release. “These masks are available on buses and at Votran’s Transfer Plaza, 207 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., Daytona Beach; and the Votran administrative office, 950 Big Tree Road, South Daytona.”

According to officials, the mask giveaway is part of the Step Up Volusia program, a “countywide initiative to reinforce the continuing need for residents to practice hand-washing, physical distancing and the wearing of face coverings.”

