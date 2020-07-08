COVID-19: Here’s where you can get free face masks in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County health officials are giving out 119,000 surgical face masks beginning Thursday to help protect residents from COVID-19, according to a news release.
Residents may stop by these locations and pick up two masks per person during regular operating hours:
- Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona
- Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St., Ormond Beach
- Hope Place Public Library, 1310 Wright St., Daytona Beach
- Pierson Town Hall, 106 S. Center St., Pierson
- DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave., DeLand
- Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave., Daytona Beach
- John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach
- New Smyrna Beach Housing Authority, 600 Greenlawn St., New Smyrna Beach
- Salvation Army, 1240 S. High St., DeLand
“Votran has received 100,000 face masks, which staff has already begun distributing to riders and residents,” county officials said in a news release. “These masks are available on buses and at Votran’s Transfer Plaza, 207 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., Daytona Beach; and the Votran administrative office, 950 Big Tree Road, South Daytona.”
According to officials, the mask giveaway is part of the Step Up Volusia program, a “countywide initiative to reinforce the continuing need for residents to practice hand-washing, physical distancing and the wearing of face coverings.”
