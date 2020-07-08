‘I have great hope:' Seminole County’s medical director weighs in on schools reopening

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County's medical director is weighing in on school reopening plans.

During a news conference two weeks ago, News 6 asked Dr. Todd Husty his thoughts on reopening schools.

“It does take two weeks to see the impact. All of those people getting tested, all of those people, good sign. It’s a good sign that people are becoming more aware and we won’t see that for two weeks and so ask me that in two weeks,” Husty said during the news conference on June 24.

News 6 followed up with Husty two weeks later to ask him again how he feels about schools reopening.

“I probably should have said four weeks. It’s a little tricky now,” Husty said.

Husty said it is tricky because he is watching the number of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. He said two weeks ago Seminole County saw a spike in cases because of Memorial Day and now he is waiting to see what happens after the Fourth of July.

“I think if everybody keeps doing what we’re doing, we’re going to knock this thing back and we’re going to see improvement by the time school starts. I have great hope for that,” Husty said.

Husty suggested parents hold off on making any decisions about their children going back to school.

“I think right at the beginning of school you’ll be able to make that decision,” Husty said. “It’s coming down to the wire, but to make a good decision you need all of the data you can get and all of the information, all of your pros and cons, so I would probably wait for as long as possible to make the decision and weigh everything.”

Last month the American Academy of Pediatrics released guidance for schools reopening and supported students going back to the classroom.

Husty said parents ultimately have to make the best decision for their families and weigh the benefits versus the risks of sending their kids to school in the fall.

“I think any plan you’re going to hear from any school board is going to be smart and safe as possible and yes, I’d be in favor of making that choice as long as we’re not going out of control with COVID cases,” Husty said. “Probably need to accept some risk on behalf of our kids and them doing better by being able to go to school.”