Pine Hills to host weekly food distributions throughout July

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Community leaders in Pine Hills will be hosting a food distribution throughout the month of July.

Families can have a chance to pick up seasonally available mixed produce, prepared meals and care packages every Wednesday throughout the month at the Pine Hills Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies last.

People can drive up to the distribution site at 6408 N. Jennings Road off Powers Drive in Orlando. Walk-ups are also welcome.

