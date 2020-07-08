83ºF

Pine Hills to host weekly food distributions throughout July

Families can pick up packages at Pine Hills Community Center

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

Boxes of produce will be given to anyone in need in Ypsilanti Township on June 4, 2020. (Pexels)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Community leaders in Pine Hills will be hosting a food distribution throughout the month of July.

Families can have a chance to pick up seasonally available mixed produce, prepared meals and care packages every Wednesday throughout the month at the Pine Hills Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies last.

People can drive up to the distribution site at 6408 N. Jennings Road off Powers Drive in Orlando. Walk-ups are also welcome.

