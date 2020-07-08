Saturday night concerts return to Daytona Beach Bandshell July 11

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – If you’ve been missing your weekly dose of live entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Daytona Beach Bandshell will once again host its Saturday night concerts to help fill that void.

According to a news release, city commissioners gave approval Wednesday to the Friends of the Bandshell organization to host their Saturday night concerts at the Daytona Beach Bandshell beginning Saturday, July 11.

Organizers of the popular concert will need to ensure heightened health and safety measures are in place, which include:

Operating at a reduced capacity

Guests are required to wear face coverings when in the bandshell.

Guests are required to complete a COVID-19 screening questionnaire before entering the bandshell.

Guests are required to have their temperature checked before entering the bandshell. Persons with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or greater will not be able to enter the bandshell.

Contact-less payments and “no-touch” purchases will be made available to patrons in the bandshell.

General admission is now $2 and includes a chair that will be provided.

VIP tickets are $10 for seating in an access-controlled section and include a chair that will be provided.

Guests can no longer bring a personal chair.

All VIP and reserved seats must be purchased in groups of two.

Social distancing will be implemented in the VIP and reserved seating section by arranging chairs in groups of two, followed by two empty seats.

Officials said a Stevie Wonder tribute band, “Hotter than July,” will kick off the concerts Saturday. A full list of performances can be found by clicking here.

“The Friday night concerts sponsored by the City of Daytona Beach continue to be postponed until further notice,” officials said in a news release. “All tickets purchased in advance for the Friday night concerts are available for a refund directly from the point of purchase.”

