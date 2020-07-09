Orlando adds free mobile COVID-19 testing site with better access for pedestrians, public transportation

ORLANDO, Fla. – The city of Orlando announced Thursday it would be adding a free mobile COVID-19 testing site that would be able to accommodate more pedestrian-friendly travelers and those who arrive by public transportation.

The site will be both drive-thru and pedestrian-accessible and will provide enhanced access for pedestrians and users of other forms of mobility, like biking and public transportation for those with an appointment, according to a news release.

“The mobile testing sites have been operating on Wednesdays, and rotating to a new location in the city on each operating day,” city officials said in a news release. “There is no symptom criteria for testing, however, appointments are required, individuals must be 18 years or older and show a valid Orlando or Orange County ID.”

Orlando and Orange County residents can make an appointment by visiting orlando.gov/covid19testing. Appointments will open the Friday before each testing site date, officials said.

The mobile testing site will be at Audubon Park K-8 School Parking Lot located at 1500 Falcon Dr. on Wednesday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to city officials, the following is true for the new testing site:

Testing will be done with no out-of-pocket cost to Orlando residents.

The site will use a nasal swab test that will allow medical first responders from the Orlando Fire Department to administer the test while individuals remain in their vehicles.

GENETWORx will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health. Results are typically provided after five days.

If residents don't get a call within seven days in regards to their test, they can visit www.covid19resultsfl.com or contact the GENETWORx Lab at 850.583.2419.

Individuals who are tested and awaiting results, should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in the home and community.

