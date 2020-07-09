93ºF

Police searching for car possibly involved in Daytona Beach drive-by shooting

Man shot beachside taken to hospital

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle investigators believe may have been involved in a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon.

According to a tweet, officials are looking for a black Ford Focus with Florida license plate “KEMC46.”

“If you spot this vehicle, please call (386) 671-5100 ASAP,” officials said in a tweet.

Investigators said a man was shot beachside and was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 for updates.

