Seminole County medical director considers changing return to work requirements for sick health care workers

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Amid growing concerns over the potential for a shortage in health care workers, the Seminole County medical director said he is considering changes when it comes to letting health care workers return to the job after recovering from COVID-19.

Dr. Todd Husty said he is worried about the health care workers on the front lines in the fight against the coroanvirus.

“We’re on the edge of having a staffing problem,” Husty said “Right now there it’s a real problem getting people back to work in health care.”

Husty said according to CDC guidelines, if a health care worker shows coronavirus symptoms or tests positive they cannot return to work until they quarantine for 14 days and then must get two negative tests taken 24 hours apart.

But he said the turnaround to get those results takes too long.

“The problem is those tests have been taking five‚ seven, 10 days to come back. So you have a test at day 14 and then it doesn’t come back until day 23. You can’t go back to work for three quarters of a month because you were sick for three days,” Husty said. “That really puts a hurt on really being able to staff an EMS agency or hospital or any other health care facility. It’s very, very difficult.”

He said this testing guideline is affecting their manpower.

“We’ve had a couple people that are out for three weeks or more because of trying to time all the tests and everything,” Husty said. “It’s not just the person who tests positive. It’s also the people being quarantined because they might have been exposed. It’s a larger group of people than just the sick ones, so it creates a pretty big problem.”

Husty said so far this hasn’t affected the EMS system’s response to calls, but he is worried if the virus gets worse it could impact their ability to serve the community.

"If we don't take some steps and be prepared for what happens if this gets worse, then we'll have a problem," he said.

Husty said according to the CDC, if health care facilities are having staffing issues they can use the guidelines for non-health care workers to return to work. Those guidelines allow people to go back to their jobs 10 days after first showing symptoms and at least three days without a fever or other major symptoms.

Husty said he is looking into this option. He said it is important to make sure the county’s health care workers go back to work as soon as it is safe.

“That is definitely something we’re exploring it. I think the time has come,” Husty said.