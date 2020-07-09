WATCH: Volusia deputies rescue baby left alone in car linked to stolen vehicle investigation

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Deltona man is facing several charges after deputies say he left a baby inside an abandoned car that was linked to a stolen vehicle investigation.

Body camera video from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies arresting 31-year-old Lucien Suprice on Tuesday after he was caught running through privacy fences in a neighborhood, deputies said.

While he was being taken into custody, Suprice told deputies he left his baby in the car.

“Can I get someone back to the car? He left his son in there,” one of the arresting deputies said over his radio.

Not far from where Suprice was arrested, deputies found the vehicle, which was locked but still running after deputies said Suprice hit a school zone sign and fled, leaving the infant in the car in front of a home.

At first, deputies looked through the windows and didn’t see the baby but after a short time, they saw the baby’s feet and realized the infant was sleeping in the front seat.

Deputies debated breaking the window to rescue the baby but decided not to risk possibly injuring the infant with broken glass since the air conditioning appeared to be on inside the car.

Instead, deputies used tools from residents who live at the home where the car was abandoned to pry open a window.

The video, which was posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on Thursday, shows two deputies working together to pry open the driver’s-side window, eventually getting it down far enough to unlock the car.

Once deputies unlocked the vehicle, they went to the passenger’s side, where the baby could be seen crying in a car seat, and immediately began comforting him.

One of the deputies located the baby’s bottle and popped it in his mouth, putting his cries to an end.

“Oh, yeah! That’s what you want. Some food,” the deputy said.

The same deputy, who said he thought the baby was about four weeks old, then radioed in asking the Department of Children and Families to respond to help get the child the proper care.

The baby was eventually reunited with a family member, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and Suprice was arrested and cited on charges of child neglect, possession of narcotics, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, careless driving, driving while license suspended/revoked, attaching a tag not assigned, leaving an unattended child in a vehicle, no child restraint and running a stop sign, deputies said.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood slammed Suprice’s actions on Twitter and praised deputies for their efforts in rescuing the baby.

“Imagine treating an infant like something you just leave in the car as you take off running,” Chitwood wrote in a tweet. “Proud of these deputies who were there to give this child the care he deserves!”