Orange County reopens coronavirus test site as state sees surge in cases

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Workers with Orange County have reopened a coronavirus testing site as the state has seen an ongoing surge in positive cases.

The test site is at Barnett Park, which is located at 4801 W Colonial Drive.

Daniella Sullivan, who is the county's health services administrator, said the decision was made to reopen the site because the surrounding area has seen an increased need for testing.

“This has always been an area of great need, so we consider it necessary to offer testing services again,” she said. “Today, we started with 500 appointments, but our goal is to get to 750 appointments per day.”

Testing is free and available to Orange County residents over the age of 18.

The site opened a day after Florida reported a record-breaking 15,299 on Sunday, which was followed by 12,624 new cases on Monday, 936 of those new infections are in Orange County.

Since the virus was first detected in March, there have been 282,435 cases statewide, according to the Florida Department of Health.

"We're doing our best to offer more and more testing services to the population to be able to cover that need," Sullivan said.

Testing at the Barnett Park location is by appointment only Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Face masks and hand sanitizer will be provided to everyone tested.

To schedule an appointment visit http://www.ocfl.net/BarnettPark.

