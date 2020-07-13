Volusia County deputies search for DeLand rape suspect

DELAND, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are searching for a man wanted on kidnapping and sexual battery charges.

Investigators say 40-year-old LeShawn Thompson is accused of raping a woman last week at the Budget Inn motel on East New York Avenue in DeLand.

The victim told detectives she was looking for a friend when Thompson entered the room, locked the door and pinned her down while sexually battering her, according to a sheriff’s office release.

Thompson has an extensive criminal history including 21 felony arrests with nine convictions, according to detectives.

Authorities add that Thompson also goes by the names “Sean Richardson” and “Sean Feaster.”

Anyone with information about his current whereabouts is asked to call 911, or contact Det. Brandon Ellis at 386-943-7866.