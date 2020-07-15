84ºF

2 men arrested in Orange County human trafficking case

Investigators say they found weapons and drugs inside the home

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Tags: Orange County, Crime

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men are behind bars after Orange County authorities made a disturbing discovery Tuesday.

Authorities arrested Angel Ortiz-Perez and Antonio Rivera-Soto after investigators said they lured underage runaways to a home and then held them for days.

Investigators said they seized pills and guns from inside the home.

Deputies told News 6 that the victims were forced to take part in sexual activities in exchange for a place to stay.

Perez and Soto were booked into the Orange County Jail on multiple felony charges. Both men are being held without bond.

