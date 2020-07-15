2 men arrested in Orange County human trafficking case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men are behind bars after Orange County authorities made a disturbing discovery Tuesday.

Authorities arrested Angel Ortiz-Perez and Antonio Rivera-Soto after investigators said they lured underage runaways to a home and then held them for days.

Investigators said they seized pills and guns from inside the home.

Deputies told News 6 that the victims were forced to take part in sexual activities in exchange for a place to stay.

Perez and Soto were booked into the Orange County Jail on multiple felony charges. Both men are being held without bond.

MBI Human Trafficking Bust: Angel Ortiz-Perez & Antonio Rivera-Soto arrested on Human Trafficking for Commercial Sexual Activity & Unlawful Sexual Activity w/Minors. They lured 2 underage runaways to a home, held them for a week & made them engage in sex for a place to stay. pic.twitter.com/aykehYaQsD — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) July 14, 2020

