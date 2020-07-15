Flagler County getting ready to distribute CARES Act money to individuals, businesses

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Leaders in Flagler County are getting everything in order so they can soon begin to distribute $20 million in federal CARES Act money to individuals, businesses and government entities in need of financial relief due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Wednesday, the processes to distribute the aid are being finalized. The plan is to allocate $10 million to a business grant program, $5 million to individuals and $5 million for government expenses.

“We have had this money a very short time period – about a week – and staff has done a great job getting things ready to launch,” County Administrator Jerry Cameron said. “We are going to get this money distributed as quickly as possible.”

Given that the money is much-needed for businesses owners who had to shut down and residents who are out of work and struggling to pay rent, Health and Human Services Director Joyce Bishop is asking for patience.

“We know how incredibly frustrating it is to be asked to wait when you have been under dire circumstances for months because of COVID-19,” Bishop said. “We are delighted we have the money now, and will be able to get it out shortly. We are smoothing out the kinks right now so that we will have a quick, streamlined system when we are ready to take applications.”

The county hopes to provide more information soon about how to apply for the money.