LONDON – Residents at a senior care facility in the United Kingdom recently had the chance to get in touch with their inner rock star.

The Sydmar Lodge Care Home recreated iconic album covers, with residents standing in for the real stars.

The project featured recreations of various artists, including David Bowie, Adele and Elvis Presley.

The organizer of the project says he came up with the idea to help lift the spirits of residents during the months-long lockdown.