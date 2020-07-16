Fisherman finds body in lake in Flagler County, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A death investigation is underway after a fisherman found a dead body in a lake Thursday afternoon, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported at Gore Lake off Belle Terre Boulevard in Palm Coast around 12:30 p.m.

Officials said there is no threat to the community, although they’re still trying to determine what occurred. Foul play is not suspected.

“Every unattended death in our county is investigated to determine if a crime occurred,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Early indications are that nothing criminal occurred here but the investigation is continuing. There is no active threat to the community.”

No further information was immediately available. Residents are asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.