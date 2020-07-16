Some businesses in Flagler County will soon receive CARES Act money

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials are getting ready to distribute $20 million from the CARES Act.

“We know how incredibly frustrating it is to be asked to wait when you have been under dire circumstances for months because of COVID-19,” Health and Human Services Director Joyce Bishop said in a press release. “We are delighted we have the money now, and will be able to get it out shortly. We are smoothing out the kinks right now so that we will have a quick, streamlined system when we are ready to take applications.”

County officials listed how the money will be distributed: