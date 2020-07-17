2 shot during fight at Orange County after-hours club

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a shooting at an after-hours club in Orange County that left at least two people injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the incident was reported around 4:20 a.m. Friday at a club in the 6200 block of Lake Ellenor Drive.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, two men, ages 23 and 33, were involved in a fight in the parking lot when they were hit by the gunfire.

Orange County Fire Rescue crews rushed the 23-year-old victim to a nearby hospital, deputies said. The other man drove himself to the hospital but was later airlifted to another one, according to the sheriff’s office.

Details on the extent of the victims’ injuries were not immediately available but authorities said they were not considered life-threatening.

Deputies have not released information about any possible suspects.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.