List: 4 DOH COVID-19 testing sites in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health has posted four free coronavirus testing sites in Volusia County.

Testing is by appointment and testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The DOH said appointments can be scheduled through July 24.

Here is a list of the sites:

1845 Holsonback Drive in Daytona Beach and appointments can be made at 386-274-0500

421 S. Keech Street in Daytona Beach and appointments can be made at 386-871-3364

717 W. Canal Street in New Smyrna Beach and appointments can be made at 386-871-3489

775 Harley Strickland Boulevard in Orange County and appointments can be made at 386-871-3405

Tests are available for anyone and symptoms are not required. The DOH said minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to provide consent for testing.