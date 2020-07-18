Homeowner waiting for assistance after Orange County receives $7 million in CARES Act funds

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County resident tells News 6 on the heels of the Governor’s announcement saying more money will be given for housing assistance, she still hasn’t received any funds.

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $75 million dollars form the federal CARES Act would be distributed to counties throughout the state to provide housing relief caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Megan Gee said she was out of work for several months as an office manager because of the COVID-19 shutdowns.

“My mortgage is a month behind,” Gee said. “I can’t pay it and now I’m in the hole and it’s really hard to get out of.”

Gee said that after several attempts, she was able to apply for mortgage assistance through Orange County on June 15.

She said that she received a confirmation email, but nothing more since then.

“You give them what they are asking for and then what more do you want from me? Are you going to call me? Are you going to, you know send me an email if you need more information from me? When does that happen?” asked Gee.

Orange County said that is has not received instruction on how to distribute the funds.

Gee said that she is hopeful to hear back from the county soon about receiving any funds.