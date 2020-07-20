10 Orange County Convention Center employees placed on quarantine

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Ten Orange County Convention Center employees have been placed on quarantine out of an abundance of caution after one employee’s spouse tested positive for COVID-19.

A convention center spokeswoman said the employee’s spouse tested positive on Friday and that same day, the employee notified management.

“In an abundance of caution, another nine other employees, who work with that employee were also placed on quarantine. These employees did not have public facing roles and were focused on back of house operations,” a representative said in an email.

She further clarified that the employee did not test positive, only their spouse, who works in the health care field, did.

The quarantined employees work in facility operations as maintenance technicians.

Right now, the AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships is underway at the Orange County Convention Center. It’s the first major event the center has seen convention cancellations began in March.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said there haven’t been any coronavirus outbreaks associated with the site at this time.

“So that gives us a glimmer of hope and going forward to how we will manage other events that may occur at our convention center. So this is all about getting better, as a community with living with the virus amongst us, and at the same time, stop it from spreading amongst us,” Demings said.

As of Monday, Orange County has reported 23,584 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 119 deaths.

