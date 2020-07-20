8 things to know for today’s SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral

Happy launch day!
SpaceX is scheduled to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 40 no earlier than 5 p.m. Monday.
Here’s what you need to know for the launch, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.
- Teams have until 9 p.m. to launch.
- Weather is 70% “go” for launch.
- In the event of delay, weather drops to 50% “go” for a Tuesday launch.
- Onboard the rocket is a South Korean military satellite.
- The mission, known as ANASIS II, or Army / Navy / Air Force / Satellite Information System, is an Airbus-built communications satellite targeting a geostationary orbit about 22,000 miles above Earth.
- It marks the first dedicated national security satellite for South Korea.
- The launch was originally targetted for last week but was then pushed to July 19 due to hardware issues. Over the past weekend, SpaceX delayed the launch again to Monday.
- The rocket’s first-stage booster will target an automatic landing approximately eight minutes after liftoff on the Just Read The Instructions drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.