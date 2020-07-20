‘I’m gonna kill you:’ Attempted carjacking suspect accused of fighting with deputies

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of trying to carjack a woman and her teenage grandson then went on to fight with deputies, repeatedly calling them expletives and threatening to kill them, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident started Sunday afternoon in the area of East New York Avenue and North Spring Garden Avenue in DeLand when Jeremy Bozarth opened the car door and got into the vehicle with two victims.

“(Expletive), I need you to drive the car now or I will kill you,” Bozarth said, according to the affidavit.

The woman and the 16-year-old boy jumped out of the car with the keys and ran back to the home from which they had just left, which is where they were able to call 911.

Bozarth chased after them saying, “You know me, you know who I am, you know what I do. I will kill you all,” records show.

He was arrested nearby soon after the encounter, according to the report.

WARNING: The video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

After his arrest, Bozarth is accused of making threats to kill, injure and, in one instance, sexually assault deputies.

Body camera video shows the insults and threats continued after Bozarth was placed in the back of a patrol car.

“You’re a (expletive), bro,” Bozarth said.

He claimed the deputy knew him even though the deputy said that wasn’t the case.

“Well Wes, you’re a (expletive) (expletive) and I grew up with you, just to let you know,” Bozarth said.

Deputies said Bozarth injured his toe at one point in the encounter because he was kicking, thrashing, spitting and striking his head against the partition in the patrol vehicle.

“You just bit my (expletive) toe off, (expletive),” Bozarth said.

“I did what?” the deputy replied.

A spit hood was placed over Bozarth’s head because of his violent outbursts, according to the affidavit.

“I’m gonna kill you, bruh,” Bozarth said as he was being strapped in the back seat.

The body camera video ends with Bozarth saying, “You’re getting your (expletive) beat, watch (expletive).”

On top of that, Bozarth is accused of head-butting a deputy and biting him on the wrist.

He’s facing charges of attempted carjacking, burglary with battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence and threatening a law enforcement officer.