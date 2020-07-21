NBA teams up with Urban League to offer free COVID-19 testing in Orlando

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Basketball Association is teaming up with the Central Florida Urban League to provide free coronavirus tests.

The testing starts Tuesday and will take place daily from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. through August 1 at the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets.

Officials say the COVID-19 tests will be available to anyone 18 or older who is showing symptoms.

Patients will need to pre-register with Bioreference Laboratories.

