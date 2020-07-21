79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

NBA teams up with Urban League to offer free COVID-19 testing in Orlando

Coronavirus tests will be offered daily through Aug. 1, officials say

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, NBA, Central Florida Urban League, COVID-19
FILE - In this April 10, 2020, file image made from video, a lab technician dips a sample into the Abbott Laboratories ID Now testing machine at the Detroit Health Center in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
FILE - In this April 10, 2020, file image made from video, a lab technician dips a sample into the Abbott Laboratories ID Now testing machine at the Detroit Health Center in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The National Basketball Association is teaming up with the Central Florida Urban League to provide free coronavirus tests.

The testing starts Tuesday and will take place daily from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. through August 1 at the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets.

Officials say the COVID-19 tests will be available to anyone 18 or older who is showing symptoms.

Patients will need to pre-register with Bioreference Laboratories.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: