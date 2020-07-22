85ºF

‘Our kids are the least risk from this virus’: Gov. DeSantis talks about students returning to schools

Gov. DeSantis also wants teachers to have option of teaching traditionally or virtually

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: education, coronavirus
Gov. Ron DeSantis said he is happy schools in Florida have given parents the option of sending their child to school in the fall or to participate in online learning.
“Our kids play the smallest role in the transmission of the virus,” Gov. DeSantis said.

The governor said opening schools in other countries has not been a major factor in the spread of the COVID-19.

DeSantis said without the option of sending kids back he said more students would drop out and foster more depression and anxiety.

He also wants teachers to have the option of teaching in school or virtually.

“We support you and we want you to be safe,” DeSantis said.

There has been more than 379,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor said the state has to continue to protect residents in long-term care facilities.

He said seniors have done a great job of following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

“Please keep it up, it will pay dividends,” DeSantis said.

