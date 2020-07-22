Seminole health officer ‘cautiously optimistic’ that COVID-19 cases could begin to decline

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – While the situation still isn’t where it needs to be, leaders in Seminole County say they’re starting to see some signs that COVID-19 cases are stabilizing and could begin to decline in the near future if precautions are followed.

Florida Department of Health in Seminole County health officer Donna Walsh provided numbers and insight Wednesday during a news conference.

She said the number of new COVID-19 cases varied daily during the past month anywhere from 80 to about 300. In the past few days, however, the number has been consistently around the 115 mark.

“So we are starting to see a bit of a stabilization. We’re cautiously optimistic that with everybody doing their part that we perhaps are seeing evidence that the numbers of cases are declining,” Walsh said.

Cases recently have been concentrated in patients in their 20s and 30s, which is what’s happening statewide as well.

In total, 5,633 people have tested positive for the deadly respiratory illness in Seminole County since the pandemic made its way to Florida in March. Of those, 3,324 cases are active, meaning the person is currently positive for the virus and is possibly experiencing symptoms.

Figures from the Agency For Health Care Administration show that 177 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in the county at this moment.

“Speaking of hospitalizations, the number of hospital cases have remained stable anywhere from 175 to 225 patients in the four hospitals in Seminole County each day,” emergency manager Alan Harris said.

The local positivity rate, according to Harris, is now 10%.

“Ten percent is the target threshold, any increase in that would put us over that threshold so where a few weeks ago, about four or five weeks ago, we were flirting with 1%, low 2%. Unfortunately, now we are at 10%,” Harris said.

Leaders on Wednesday reminded residents to follow social distancing guidelines, practice good hand hygiene, wear masks and take other steps to stop the spread of COVID-19.

