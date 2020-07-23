Brevard County Schools will not start fall practices at the moment

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County Schools announced they will not start practices for fall sports at the moment.

The district said the school will remain in stage 1 of the return to activity plan.

Even though Fall sports are not beginning at the moment, conditioning can continue.

Osceola County announced they will begin football practice on Sept. 7.

Fall sports have also been postponed for Flagler County Schools.

Orange County Schools will not begin fall practices at the moment.

Fall sports in Seminole County have been postponed until Aug. 21.