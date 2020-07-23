CARES Act application for individual assistance available in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials announced $5 million of the federal coronavirus relief funds is available to help people who were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county said grants of up to $1,000 will be available for eligible county residents to help bridge the financial gaps for rent, mortgage and other expenses.

The application will ask for your housing expenses, electric expenses, water expenses and gas expenses you have incurred since March 1.

After filling out an online application, a resident also has to schedule an appointment online at this link.

The county said interviews are only available on an appointment only basis.

The Assistance Center is at 1000 Belle Terre Boulevard in Palm Coast.

County officials will be asked to provide proof of Flagler County residency, U.S. citizenship or legal alien registration, as well as a valid Florida Photo ID or drivers license and a social security card.

Only one paper application per household is allowed, according to the county.

Paper copies of the bills a resident is looking for in assistance must also be brought to the appointment.

This includes the paper copy of a rental agreement if a resident is looking for rental assistance.

The assistance is in form of a grant not a loan, according to the county.