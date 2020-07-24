FDBPR to increase inspections of businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation to increase inspections to make sure businesses are following COVID-19 guidelines.

The Public Health Advisory said Floridians should wear masks in any setting where social distancing is not possible.

The advisory lists the following exceptions:

Any kid under 2

A person with a medical condition preventing them from wearing a face covering

A person obtaining a service for which temporary removal of a mask is necessary

A person who works in a profession where use of a face covering is not compatible with the duties of the job

Anyone in outdoor work or recreations with appropriate social distancing in place

Anyone above the age of 65 or anyone who is high-risk should limit personal interactions outside of their home, according to the public health advisory.

People should also refrain from attending gatherings of 50+.

Health officials said in gatherings less than 50 people, social distancing should be practiced and each person should wear a face covering.

Restaurants should continue to operate at 50% indoor capacity and full capacity outside with social distancing.

Bar areas for restaurants may operate with seated service.

In-store retail is allowed to operate at full capacity with social distancing measures, cleaning protocols in place.

Gyms may also operate at full capacity with appropriate social distancing and frequent cleaning, according to the department of health.