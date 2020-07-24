Lake County to offer housing, business assistance with CARES Act money

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County is slated to receive $64 million in federal CARES Act money that it will use to providing rent and mortgage assistance to residents and financial relief to businesses that have been struggling as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Applications are not yet open but officials said when the time comes, they’ll be posted on elevatelake.com/reopen.

The housing assistance program will help eligible residents pay their rent, mortgage, utilities, emergency home repairs, insurance deductibles, housing re-entry costs including deposits or storage of furniture and eviction prevention, including rent and fees.

The county plans to spend $16 million to help businesses that had to shut down or scale back operations to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Below are the proposed grant amounts.

Sole proprietor: $2,000

Businesses with two to nine full-time employees: $5,000

Businesses with 10 to 25 full-time employees: $7,500

501(c)(3): $5,000

Chambers of commerce: $5,000

According to a news release, commissioners plan to monitor the eligibility requirements and make adjustments if they are needed and if funding allows.

Residents are encouraged to check back for updates on when applications will be available at elevatelake.com/reopen.

