Southwest passengers now need masks to fly

ORLANDO, Fla. – The largest airline carrier at Orlando International Airport is strengthening its mask policy for passengers.

Starting Monday, all Southwest Airlines passengers over the age of two are required to wear face coverings if they wish to fly with the airline.

In a statement, the company said there will be no exemptions to the requirement and customers are expected to wear a face mask not only onboard a flight, but also while moving through an airport.

Ed Zak was checking in to his flight on Monday and said he just learned about the updated policy.

“You’ve got do what you’ve got to do so that we can get beyond this,” Zak said. “The disease does not discriminate. It doesn’t know who you are, what you are. It’s not going to discriminate.”

Southwest Airlines said the new rule was made in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, since evidence demonstrates that COVID-19 can be spread by individuals who do not have symptoms and do not know that they are infected with the virus.

"I believe that this mask is not going to prevent me from getting it, but if somebody's coughing or having a sneezing fit, I feel better if they have the mask on," Zak said.

According to the new policy, customers will be able to remove their mask to eat, drink or take medicine. However, the airline said those instances should be brief and customers should put their face covering on as soon as possible.

American Airlines will institute a similar policy that goes into effect Wednesday.