Target to close stores on Thanksgiving

ORLANDO, Fla. – Target is the latest big-box retailer to announce that it will be closing its stores on Thanksgiving.

The move comes after Walmart announced it would close its stores on Thanksgiving.

In a news release, Target assured shoppers that this would not impact special holiday deals, which will start in October this year.

“The investments we’ve made in our business and our incredible team have enabled us to move with flexibility and speed to meet guests’ changing needs during this global pandemic,” Target CEO Brian Cornell said. “This year more than ever, a joyful holiday will be inseparable from a safe one, and we’re continuing to adjust our plans to deliver ease, value and the joy of the season in a way that only Target can.”

More than 20,000 products will also be available for Target pickup and delivery, including groceries.

