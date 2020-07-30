Man wanted for attempted first-degree murder turns himself in to Volusia detectives

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A man wanted for attempted first-degree murder in Port Orange turned himself in to detectives on Thursday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Conrad Massey, 28, is accused of shooting a man following an argument in Port Orange on April 9.

Massey was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Massey is facing charges of first-degree murder with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, conspiracy to traffic in heroin and unlawful use of a two-way communications device to facilitate committing a crime.

Deputies said in the incident the victim begged for his life, investigators said Massey is accused of shooting the victim in the ear.

Investigators said the victim survived the shooting.