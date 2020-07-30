Saxon Boulevard closed in Deltona as crews repair gas, water line breaks

DELTONA, Fla. – Breaks in an underground natural gas main and an adjacent water main have caused the closure of Saxon Boulevard and led to water service being temporarily down in the area, according to the city of Deltona.

The breaks were reported around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Gas is leaking in the area from the broken main, which prompted the Deltona Fire Department to close off Saxon Boulevard from Nesbitt Street to Montague Street.

Water service is expected to be restored in five to eight hours. The repairs to the water main can only be done after Florida Public Utilities repairs the gas main.

Notices have been posted at 30 homes in the area that have been affected by the water main break to notify them that they will need to boil their water before using it.

The public is urged to avoid the area.