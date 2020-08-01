55 more COVID-19 cases related to Marion County jail facilities

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Fifty-five more COVID-19 cases are related to the jail facilities in Marion County, according to the department of health.

The DOH said earlier in the week 290 cases were from the correctional facilities in the county.

This week, health officials said three women at two of the prisons had died from complications of the coronavirus.

There are now 4,892 cases of COVID-19 in Marion County, according to the DOH.

The positive rate for COVID-19 tests in the county was at 15.3 percent on Friday, the target line is usually at 10 percent.