12-year-old boy recovering after being hit by crossfire, family says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Days before the start of middle school, a 12-year-old boy continues to recover in the hospital after being shot while sitting in his grandmother’s Pine Hills apartment.

Family members of Javen Maldonado said he was caught in the crossfire when someone opened fire outside Sunday morning.

Maldonado spoke with News 6 via Facetime from his hospital bed Monday. He said he wanted everyone to know that he’s OK.

“I’m alright, they don’t have to worry,” said Maldonado.

He’s resting from his hospital bed and said he feels a lot better after being shot in his stomach. He went through surgery Sunday afternoon.

The usually happy rising 6th grader who enjoys playing video games and football is spending his last few days of his summer break trying to recover.

Maldonado's parents have been by his side at the hospital ever since.

“It makes me feel good that he’s OK. He’s holding up better than all of us,” said the victim’s mother, Canesha Reed. “He’s up talking. That’s a good thing.”

She said her son is a fighter and she’s grateful things were not worse.

“You can’t let him see you weak. You’ve got to hold it together just for him,” Reed said.

Orange County sheriff’s deputies aren’t releasing much more about the investigation, saying it is an active and ongoing, and the suspects are unknown.

Maldonado said he's ready to get home so he can start middle school.

His family said he’ll be at the hospital at least through Saturday.

At last check, no one is behind bars for the shooting, so if you know anything or can help make arrest, call the Orange County sheriff’s office right away.