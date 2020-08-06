Pedestrian accessible COVID-19 testing site coming to Orlando church

ORLANDO, Fla. – Next week and for one day only, a new pedestrian accessible and drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will open at an Orlando church.

The site will be open Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 3000 S. John Young Parkway.

Appointments will be required for anyone wishing to walk, bike, drive or take public transportation to the pop-up event.

Orlando and Orange County residents wishing to be tested for free can make an appointment online here starting Monday.

While there is no symptom requirement, those who arrive at the site must be at least 18 years old and have a valid ID showing their residency in order to be tested.

GENETWORx will process the nasal swab tests and provide results within five days. Those who don’t receive their results within a week are asked to go to www.covid19resultsfl.com or call GENETWORx at 850-583-2419.