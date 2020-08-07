Family prepares for Orange County virtual learning next week

APOPKA, Fla. – With virtual learning starting on Monday, Abigail Dawson, 11, is going to be ready with her laptop to start 6th grade at Piedmont Lakes Middle School.

She’s excited with her new schedule, though things will be different for the next two weeks as she takes all of her classes through LaunchED, the digital learning program of Orange County Public Schools.

“I have ADHD, so it’s going to be quite hard to do online learning,” she said.

Her dad, James, said he’s not too concerned about Abigail doing virtual learning, in fact, they are going to try and keep it as traditional as they can at home.

“She’s going to get up at 8. And she’s going to take a shower and she’s going to be “ready to leave the house” by 9 and sitting at her laptop just like she would be normally,” Dawson said.

He said the plan is for Abigail to go back to school for face-to-face learning. That’s the option they chose for her. On Aug. 21, about 37% of students will return to face-to-face learning.

Meanwhile, Abigail said she’s looking forward to seeing how classes like P.E. and band will turn out from behind the screen.

“I am really looking forward to going back to school, it’s a little disappointing some of my friends can’t go back to school because their parents won’t let them because of COVID,” she said.