Friends save man trapped in vehicle underwater in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. – Two friends said they helped save a man trapped underwater on Saturday morning.

Michael Cuirea and Jeffrey Brownlow said they were headed to the beach when they noticed someone pulled to the side of the road along with State Road 414.

“It was like oh my goodness, this is, this is real,” Ciurea said.

The men said they jumped in the water when they saw the vehicle submerged.

“Thankfully the guy’s window was down already. I don’t know what we would have done if that thing was up. Yeah, so so we didn’t really have anything else out there so I initially just took my hand in to see if there was somebody in there,” Brownlow said.

The men said moments later, they were able to pull the man to safety.

A passerby stopped to help administer CPR to the man until paramedics arrived.

Maitland Fire Rescue said the vehicle left the roadway at about 9:40 a.m Saturday while traveling east on a Frontage road near Maitland Summit Boulevard. Investigators said the vehicle crashed through a fence, before landing in the water.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.