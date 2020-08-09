Staff members, parents anxious as Orange County students get ready for virtual learning

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – In less than 48 hours, schools in Orange County will be starting.

Parents say this has been a stressful and busy weekend preparing.

[BACK TO SCHOOL: 4 things Orange County Public Schools wants parents to know before Monday]

“My freshman, especially, is kind of in full panic mode, like, how is this going to work?” Sandy Siegel said.

Siegel told News 6 that she has two sons in high school in Orange County Public Schools -- one a freshman and the other entering his senior year of high school.

Siegel said preparing for the start of this school year, has looked different than years past, adding that there’s no need for school supplies with students starting virtually from home.

[BACK TO SCHOOL: Family prepares for Orange County virtual learning next week]

She also said part of their family’s “getting ready” process has been having her sons maintain a school schedule, by going to bed early and getting up early.

With the start of the new school year, News 6 also spoke with an Orange County Public Schools staff member, who said it’s been stressful and busy.

“I’m scared. I’m extremely scared,” said Barbara Staggs, a positive alternative to school suspension coordinator with OCPS.

While she said she will start counseling kids virtually on Monday, she said she has an underlying condition and worries about having to work in the school buildings.

“I really don’t want to retire early. It’s going to significantly cut the amount of money that I have to live on, but I lost an uncle to COVID. I have an underlying condition,” Staggs said.

Siegel told News 6 that another concern she has is the internet connectivity with everyone at home starting virtually on Monday.